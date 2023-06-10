FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

