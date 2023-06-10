Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.9 %

Federated Hermes stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,883 shares of company stock worth $5,707,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

