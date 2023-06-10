Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,734 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Fate Therapeutics worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

