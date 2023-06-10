Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.65

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $8.20. Fanhua shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 61,454 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fanhua Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $111.26 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fanhua by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fanhua by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fanhua by 960.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,367 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

