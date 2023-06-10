Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,628,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.