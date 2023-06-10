Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of ETD opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $715.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $186.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

