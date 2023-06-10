Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,810 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 121,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $21,377. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

