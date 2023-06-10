Escroco Emerald Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $45.78 Million (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Escroco Emerald token can now be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market capitalization of $45.78 million and approximately $210.60 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded 67% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Token Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Escroco Emerald Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.03443769 USD and is down -16.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $188.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Escroco Emerald should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the exchanges listed above.

