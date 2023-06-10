Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 7.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

