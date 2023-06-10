Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock worth $9,115,751. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Trading Down 0.9 %

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $743.69 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $762.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.86. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.