EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Down 4.7%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 9,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college.

