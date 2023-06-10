EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Shares Down 4.7%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 9,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EpicQuest Education Group International (EEIQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.