EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.50.
EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.0 %
EPAM stock opened at $211.16 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.16 and its 200-day moving average is $305.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
