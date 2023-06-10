enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 3.2%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. 28,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 30,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

enVVeno Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in enVVeno Medical stock. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.58% of enVVeno Medical worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.