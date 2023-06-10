Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Position Lifted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Enstar Group comprises 4.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $158,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 88,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enstar Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Enstar Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $251.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $271.39.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

