Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,773 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $48.50 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

