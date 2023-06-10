Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,017,000 after buying an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,646,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,850,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,978,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,042 shares of company stock valued at $10,401,034 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

