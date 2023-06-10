Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

