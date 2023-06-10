Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 407.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,406 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.60. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $278.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.