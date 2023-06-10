Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,001 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $360.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.61.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.