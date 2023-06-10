Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 142.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Insider Activity

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

