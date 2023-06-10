Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 182,718 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 0.6% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,064,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.