Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Energy & Technology shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 34,325 shares.

Energy & Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing and reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.