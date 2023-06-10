Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Energy & Technology shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 34,325 shares.
Energy & Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Energy & Technology Company Profile
Energy & Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing and reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems.
