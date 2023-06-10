Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.68

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and traded as low as $25.26. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 7,123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.