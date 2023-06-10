Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Holdings Trimmed by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,988 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.