Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stake Lessened by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,594 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.04.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

