EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) & Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Head-To-Head Review

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) and EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $164.76 million 1.64 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.71 EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

EG Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35% EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blade Air Mobility and EG Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.70%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of EG Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EG Acquisition

(Get Rating)

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

