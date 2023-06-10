Efforce (WOZX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $155,958.47

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $155,958.47 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

