EcoR1 Capital LLC Sells 1,697,765 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

EcoR1 Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697,765 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 1.58% of Design Therapeutics worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,368,000 after acquiring an additional 586,595 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,090,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

DSGN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

