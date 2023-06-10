eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. eCash has a market cap of $381.21 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,681.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00393689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00097358 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000423 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,411,085,923,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

