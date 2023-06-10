eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

