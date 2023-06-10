Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.20. 9,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 79,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Eargo Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $103.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 372.98% and a negative return on equity of 350.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eargo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Eargo by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eargo by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eargo in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Eargo by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.