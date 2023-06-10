Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.20. 9,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 79,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.
Eargo Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $103.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($4.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 372.98% and a negative return on equity of 350.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
