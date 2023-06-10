Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 243,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Plexus by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,390 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plexus Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

PLXS opened at $95.04 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Articles

