Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $22.92 Million Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.