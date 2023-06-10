Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 12,326 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $24,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

CCRN stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

