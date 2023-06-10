Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 704,002 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 704,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.83 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.