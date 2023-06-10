Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 341,046 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,390,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,687. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

