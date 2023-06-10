Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $18.95 Million Investment in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.15 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

