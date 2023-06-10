Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $23.45 Million in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 285,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 9,430 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $724,695.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,434. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambarella Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Ambarella stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Recommended Stories

