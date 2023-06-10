Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,702 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Ameresco worth $16,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

