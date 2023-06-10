Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of NV5 Global worth $20,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

