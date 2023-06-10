Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Merus worth $16,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Merus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.