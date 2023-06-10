Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 145,527 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 145,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 708,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA opened at $154.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $154.73.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,375. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

