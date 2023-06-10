Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,069 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RNR opened at $192.52 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

