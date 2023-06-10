Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,069 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE RNR opened at $192.52 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.20.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.
