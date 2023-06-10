Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 45,372 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XPEL by 142.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 193.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 65.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in XPEL by 143.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,722,623.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $357,918.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,680,320.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,314. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.86 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XPEL in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

