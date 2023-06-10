Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.20

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.20 and traded as low as C$21.30. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.20, with a volume of 47,437 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30. The stock has a market cap of C$885.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$1,047,600.00. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.