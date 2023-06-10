Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 852.60 ($10.60).
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($11.83) to GBX 940 ($11.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.70) to GBX 625 ($7.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
In other news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.55), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,269,470.62). In other Drax Group news, insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.55), for a total value of £1,021,162.17 ($1,269,470.62). Also, insider Will Gardiner sold 44,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.58), for a total transaction of £233,394.80 ($290,147.69). Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
