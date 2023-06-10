Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dr. Martens from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.18) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dr. Martens from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dr. Martens Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

