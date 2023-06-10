Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,066.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,830. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

