Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $96,000 Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,075,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 985,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 573,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 334,380 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 493,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PBT opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

