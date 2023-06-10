Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $283,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AES by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.